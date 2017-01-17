Scottish independence would bring 'tu...

Scottish independence would bring 'turbo-charged' austerity - Jeremy Corbyn

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Evesham Journal

Independence would result in "turbo-charged austerity" for Scotland and a "glaring hole" in the cash for essential public services, Jeremy Corbyn has warned. While First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to take the UK out of Europe's single market "undoubtedly" makes a second referendum more likely, the Labour leader cautioned Scots against leaving the UK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evesham Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 11 hr Princess Teesha 402
News At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe 20 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13) Jan 16 soso 913
News Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a... Jan 14 16 TEEN SHOTS 22
News County news: Graduate's invention to light up N... Jan 13 resist sinkholes 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 12 Newsreader 1
News Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal Jan 10 Le Jimbo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,111,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC