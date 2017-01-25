Scott Chalkley and Suzanne Davey were killed in Tunisia
A survivor of the Tunisia hotel massacre described her husband as a "hero", saying he sacrificed his life to protect her from a gunman who killed 38 tourists. Stephen Mellor, 59, of Bodmin, Cornwall, was among 30 Britons who were killed at the Mediterranean resort of Sousse on June 26 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|10 hr
|Hudson Bay Hoochie
|441
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|11 hr
|Ella-Lee
|2
|Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr...
|22 hr
|MAGA
|5
|Churchill bust back in Oval Office
|Tue
|Trump your President
|209
|Pregnancy dreams, decoded
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Investment in psychiatry research may benefit o...
|Jan 23
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC