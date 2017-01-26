Scotland's First Minister has urged Mrs May to take into account the views of the Scottish people
Nicola Sturgeon has warned time is running out for the Prime Minister to "heed the voice of Scotland" ahead of key Brexit talks. Scotland's First Minister urged Theresa May to take proposals from the devolved administrations seriously when she chairs a "crucial" meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee in Cardiff on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arkansas Tells Artist to Stop Putting Toilets i... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Nicole
|2
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|21 hr
|ActOfWar Cant Answer
|462
|David Bowie: Remembered a year on
|Fri
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 25
|Ella-Lee
|2
|Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr...
|Jan 25
|MAGA
|5
|Churchill bust back in Oval Office
|Jan 24
|Trump your President
|205
|Pregnancy dreams, decoded
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC