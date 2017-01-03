RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 201...

RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirdest animal rescues

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Market Rasen Mail

The RSPCA have released their top ten most bizarre animal rescues of 2016 - including a sheep with a TRAFFIC CONE stuck on its head and a snake trapped in a VACUUM CLEANER. Hilarious pictures also show a seagull that fell into a vat of curry and turned orange, a dog with its head stuck in a fence and a cow firmly wedged in an animal feeder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Market Rasen Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 3 hr Cuddles7668 302
News Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural... 15 hr JohnInToronto 2
News A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV... Dec 31 The Wall 1
News A cathedral serving the city for three centurie... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 8
News Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12) Dec 26 AliceSimon 3
News Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes... Dec 19 Matt9969 11
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,099

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC