Road in London breaks annual legal air pollution limits just days into 2017
EU limits demand maximum hourly concentrations of NO2, mostly caused by city and town traffic, are not exceeded for more than 18 hours a year Legal air pollution limits for the whole year have been broken just five days into 2017 in London, figures show. Brixton Road, Lambeth has claimed the "dubious honour" of being the first air quality monitoring site to see levels of pollutant nitrogen dioxide exceed the annual hourly limits less than a week into the new year.
