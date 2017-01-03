REVEALED: The most commonly used phrase to describe sex in London
The survey of 2,391 Brits aged 18 and over found 23 per cent of people from London, when asked what phrase they used to describe sexual relations with their partner, used the term 'riding'. Londoners were a lot less imaginative with their sexual euphemisms than other parts of the UK, with places such as Wales using 'hiding the sausage' as their method of describing love making.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|20 hr
|Sorry Hill
|309
|RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde...
|Tue
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural...
|Tue
|JohnInToronto
|2
|A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV...
|Dec 31
|The Wall
|1
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|8
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|3
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC