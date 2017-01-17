Retired judge Sir Anthony Hart chaire...

Retired judge Sir Anthony Hart chaired an independent panel which investigated

19 hrs ago

Victims of Northern Ireland children's homes have said they feel "vindicated" after a public inquiry found evidence of widespread abuse. The independent probe recommended compensation payments of up to A 100,000, funded by the state and voluntary institutions responsible for the residential homes where the harm occurred, with payments beginning later this year.

Chicago, IL

