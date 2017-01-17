Retired judge Sir Anthony Hart chaired an independent panel which investigated
Victims of Northern Ireland children's homes have said they feel "vindicated" after a public inquiry found evidence of widespread abuse. The independent probe recommended compensation payments of up to A 100,000, funded by the state and voluntary institutions responsible for the residential homes where the harm occurred, with payments beginning later this year.
