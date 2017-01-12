Relief as east coast storm surge fail...

Relief as east coast storm surge fails to wreak havoc

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Flood-threatened residents have expressed relief on parts of Britain's east coast as a feared storm surge was not as bad as expected - but Essex is still bracing itself for the high tide. Thousands were evacuated from their homes as t he Environment Agency issued 17 severe warnings - which warn of danger to life - with those in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex told they were most at risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 4 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 344
News Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a... 9 hr Frogface Kate 14
News County news: Graduate's invention to light up N... Fri resist sinkholes 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 12 Newsreader 1
News Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal Jan 10 Le Jimbo 1
News Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid... Jan 10 They cannot kill ... 1
News Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and w... Jan 9 same 4 Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,801 • Total comments across all topics: 277,908,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC