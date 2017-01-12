Relief as east coast storm surge fails to wreak havoc
Flood-threatened residents have expressed relief on parts of Britain's east coast as a feared storm surge was not as bad as expected - but Essex is still bracing itself for the high tide. Thousands were evacuated from their homes as t he Environment Agency issued 17 severe warnings - which warn of danger to life - with those in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex told they were most at risk.
