Rachael Scott-Hunter with daughter Alexandra, who is severely disabled. Picture: Richard Cave

The changes would see the number of centres funded by Oxfordshire County Council fall from 22 to eight, saving about A 3.14m a year by 2019. Cash-strapped bosses insist it will put the service on a 'solid footing', but there are concerns it could disrupt the lives of people with disabilities and make it harder for some elderly people to reach centres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.