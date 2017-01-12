Rachael Scott-Hunter with daughter Alexandra, who is severely disabled. Picture: Richard Cave
The changes would see the number of centres funded by Oxfordshire County Council fall from 22 to eight, saving about A 3.14m a year by 2019. Cash-strapped bosses insist it will put the service on a 'solid footing', but there are concerns it could disrupt the lives of people with disabilities and make it harder for some elderly people to reach centres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13)
|15 hr
|soso
|913
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sun
|George
|345
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|Sat
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|22
|County news: Graduate's invention to light up N...
|Jan 13
|resist sinkholes
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Jan 10
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC