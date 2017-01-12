Rachael Scott-Hunter with daughter Al...

Rachael Scott-Hunter with daughter Alexandra, who is severely disabled. Picture: Richard Cave

The changes would see the number of centres funded by Oxfordshire County Council fall from 22 to eight, saving about A 3.14m a year by 2019. Cash-strapped bosses insist it will put the service on a 'solid footing', but there are concerns it could disrupt the lives of people with disabilities and make it harder for some elderly people to reach centres.

Chicago, IL

