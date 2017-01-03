Queen Elizabeth II attends church aft...

Queen Elizabeth II attends church after missing 2 weeks

Read more: Chilliwack Times

Queen Elizabeth II has attended church near her rural Sandringham estate, after missing the previous two Sundays due to ill health. The 90-year-old British monarch was applauded by well-wishers as she arrived by car at St. Mary Magdalene Church in eastern England.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 32,927 • Total comments across all topics: 277,732,600

