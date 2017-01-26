Program places jobless young adults in top NYC eateries
Some New Yorkers who are interested in food-service jobs will get three-month paid internships at top New York City restaurants. The Daily News reports on Wednesday that the program will place up to 50 trainees in restaurants such as Momofuku and Union Square Cafe.
