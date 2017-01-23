Prince Charles 'enormously grateful' ...

Prince Charles 'enormously grateful' to People's Postcode Lottery

15 hrs ago

The Prince of Wales has said he is "enormously grateful" to the People's Postcode Lottery for the support it has given to his charities. Charles was speaking at the People's Postcode Lottery charity gala, which celebrates the work funded in Britain and internationally by the charity lottery.

Chicago, IL

