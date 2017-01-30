Prime Minister Theresa May with US pr...

Prime Minister Theresa May with US president Donald Trump during her visit to Washington

20 hrs ago

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing intense pressure to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on Muslims and refugees. Ministers face being hauled into the Commons amid continued concerns about the impact on Britons, as well as the way the Government has responded.

Chicago, IL

