Poppy, four, died at hands of mother or her boyfriend, court rules

Poppy's mother Michala Pyke, 38, and her partner John Rytting, 40, were both jailed for 13 years for child cruelty and drugs offences following the death of the four-year-old A four-year-old girl died at the hands of her drug addict mother or her boyfriend when she was assaulted after being subjected to months of cruelty, a family court judge has ruled. Poppy Widdison was either shaken or suffered a blow to the head in the attack by either Michala Pyke or John Rytting, Judge Clive Heaton QC said at the hearing held at Hull Crown Court.

