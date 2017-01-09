Polish-born sociologist Zygmunt Bauman dies in UK at age 91
Zygmunt Bauman, one of the most prominent and prolific European sociologists of recent decades, has died at the age of 91. The Polish-born left-wing thinker's works explored the fluidity of identity in the modern world, the Holocaust, consumerism and globalization. Bauman died at his home in Leeds, England, on Monday surrounded by his family, according to Anna Zejdler-Janiszewska, a Warsaw-based philosophy professor and friend of Bauman's who was informed of his death by his wife.
