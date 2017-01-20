Police investigating spate of 'hate' ...

Police investigating spate of 'hate' incidents targeting Jews in north London

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Wharfedale Observer

Offensive graffiti was discovered on a recycling bin and a bollard on Daws Lane, Barnet on Friday afternoon and reported to officers. At around 10.30pm the same night, a woman walking along Edgwarebury Lane had eggs thrown towards her from a passing car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office 30 min 16 TEEN SHOTS 101
News Investment in psychiatry research may benefit o... 2 hr HumanSpirit 1
News Pregnancy dreams, decoded 11 hr Fundies R Mentall... 2
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Sun Dee Dee Dee 2
News Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr... Sat How Soon They Forget 1
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Sat QueBlack n proud 409
News At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe Jan 20 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,170,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC