Police hunt man over bus sex attacks

Scotland Yard has said a man is wanted for questioning over a series of "despicable" sexual assaults on buses, including on a 13-year-old girl Six young women have made complaints over a man matching the same description on buses in Lewisham and Southwark, south-east London, but officers warned many more could exist. The Metropolitan Police said a string of attacks took place on January 27, starting with a girl, 17, boarding a 176 bus at 3.15pm.

