Police charge girl, 15, with the murder of Katie Rough, seven
A teenager has been charged with murdering a seven-year-old girl who was found seriously injured on a playing field, police have said. The 15-year-old girl was also charged with the possession of an offensive weapon after the death of Katie Rough in the Woodthorpe area of York on Monday, North Yorkshire Police said.
