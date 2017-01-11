Police charge girl, 15, with the murd...

Police charge girl, 15, with the murder of Katie Rough, seven

Read more: Salisbury Journal

A teenager has been charged with murdering a seven-year-old girl who was found seriously injured on a playing field, police have said. The 15-year-old girl was also charged with the possession of an offensive weapon after the death of Katie Rough in the Woodthorpe area of York on Monday, North Yorkshire Police said.

Chicago, IL

