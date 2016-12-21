Police are investigating the deaths of two men and a woman
Officers alerted to concern for the welfare of a man at Langdon Cliffs in Dover, Kent, found a body at the base of the cliffs on Sunday afternoon. During the search, the Coastguard also discovered the bodies of a second man and woman, Kent Police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|I voted for Trump
|286
|A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV...
|Sat
|The Wall
|1
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|8
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|3
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f...
|Dec 13
|BIOS vs afros
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC