Phone part has no link to Corrie McKeague inquiry, police say

April Oliver, girlfriend of missing 23-year-old Corrie McKeague , has revealed she is expecting his child The back of a phone found close to where a missing RAF gunner's mobile was last detected has no link to the inquiry, police have said. Corrie McKeague, 23, from Fife, vanished while on a night-out with friends on September 24 in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

Chicago, IL

