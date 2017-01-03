Petition to immortalise George Michae...

Petition to immortalise George Michael as statue gets 1500 signatures

A petition by George Michael fans urging Westminster to erect a statue of the late singer outside his north London home has almost reached its target of 1500 signatures. The campaign comes as it was revealed that the Last Christmas singer anonymously donated vast amounts to local events in the Highgate area over the last decade, including buying the community Christmas tree.

