Peter Wood was found guilty of manslaughter at Bristol Crown Court
A haulage boss and a mechanic have been jailed after a 32-tonne tipper truck careered down a hill and killed four people, including a four-year-old girl. Mitzi Steady died and her grandmother, Margaret Rogers, suffered serious injuries when they were hit by the poorly maintained lorry after its brakes failed.
