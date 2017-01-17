Paul Nuttall set to be Ukip candidate...

Paul Nuttall set to be Ukip candidate for Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Richmond and Twickenham Times

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall looks set to be the party's candidate to fight the crucial Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election. A Ukip source confirmed Mr Nuttall has "thrown his hat into the ring" and will participate in a local hustings event alongside other nominees on Friday before the candidate is confirmed on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond and Twickenham Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr Princess Teesha 402
News At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe 11 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13) Jan 16 soso 913
News Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a... Jan 14 16 TEEN SHOTS 22
News County news: Graduate's invention to light up N... Jan 13 resist sinkholes 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 12 Newsreader 1
News Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal Jan 10 Le Jimbo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,792 • Total comments across all topics: 278,103,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC