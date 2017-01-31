Paul Nuttall is looking to gain a pla...

Paul Nuttall is looking to gain a place in parliament at his fifth attempt

Nominations for candidates standing in two key by-election battlegrounds have closed, as Labour look to hold off challenges in both seats. In Stoke-on-Trent Central in the West Midlands, Labour's Gareth Snell will hope to retain a constituency the party has held since its creation in 1950 and where it holds a majority of 5,179.

