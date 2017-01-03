'Patient waited 20 hours for a bed' as hospitals hit by winter crisis
A patient waited almost 20 hours in A&E for a bed to be found as hospital staff worked flat-out to keep up with a surge in winter emergencies. That is according to Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin, who said she has raised a string of complaints about chaotic scenes in A&E at Dewsbury and District Hospital.
