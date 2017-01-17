Pair face child cruelty sentencing over girl's death
Two drug dealers who allowed a four-year-old girl to eat drugs, including diazepam, heroin, methadone and ketamine for up to six months before her death will be sentenced later for child cruelty. Hull Crown Court has heard how Michala Pyke fed her daughter, Poppy Widdison, sedatives because she was an "inconvenience" to her relationship with John Rytting.
