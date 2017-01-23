On this day from Monday, January 23, 2017

Mr Bernard Newman, a British agent in the First World War and author of many spy novels, told real life spy stories at a lecture, arranged by the Town Council Library, Museum, Arts and Music committee, at the Art Centre as part of the Heritage of Britain festival. 1961: The annual staff dance held by the Swindon branch of the RAF Association has just obtained another celebrity signature by enrolling Bud Flanagan as a member of the Friends of the Association.

