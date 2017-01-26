NY bets big on aging nuke plants, bal...

NY bets big on aging nuke plants, balancing jobs, safety

When the Nine Mile Point reactor first went online, Richard Nixon was president, the Beatles were still a band and Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima weren't yet bywords for the hazards of nuclear power. Almost 50 years later, New York state is betting big on the future of Nine Mile Point, one of the nation's two oldest nuclear plants.

