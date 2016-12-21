No more Norfolk not spots! Call for government action to improve county's mobile phone connection
Members of the council's broadband, mobile phone and digital working group have met with network operators in a bid to secure further improvements. Group chairman and Wells ward councillor Marie Strong said: "Because my division is particularly rural, covering some 35 parishes and hamlets, I am acutely aware of the situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|292
|A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV...
|Dec 31
|The Wall
|1
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|8
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|3
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f...
|Dec 13
|BIOS vs afros
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC