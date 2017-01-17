No comparison between rise of Trump and U.K. Brexit vote, says British envoy
Britain's envoy to Canada says it is lazy to equate the rise of Donald Trump in the U.S. to his country's controversial decision to leave the European Union. High Commissioner Howard Drake said the British decision to stage a "Brexit" and leave the EU differs greatly from the so-called populist sentiment that propelled Trump to Washington and Friday's presidential inauguration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Sorry Hill
|364
|Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13)
|Mon
|soso
|913
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|Jan 14
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|22
|County news: Graduate's invention to light up N...
|Jan 13
|resist sinkholes
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Jan 10
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC