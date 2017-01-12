'No change is not an option': What ne...

'No change is not an option': What next for the NHS in Hampshire?

Health chiefs told a meeting that the NHS must alter the way it cares for people at a time of spiralling demand and flatlining funding. It would centralise the service for the most critically-ill 15 per cent of patients and replace the duplication of services at the North Hampshire Hospital in Basingstoke and the Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester.

Chicago, IL

