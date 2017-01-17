NHS managers ban access to branded me...

NHS managers ban access to branded medicines for some patients

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Somerset County Gazette

The NHS North Kirklees and NHS Greater Huddersfield clinical commissioning groups , which control millions of pounds of funding, said "requests by patients for more expensive brands of medicines will not be routinely supported where an appropriate, alternative generic medicine is available". It has also said it will stop funding items that can be bought in supermarkets and chemists, including lactose-free formula for babies with allergies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 7 hr West 11th 353
News Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13) Mon soso 913
News Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a... Jan 14 16 TEEN SHOTS 22
News County news: Graduate's invention to light up N... Jan 13 resist sinkholes 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 12 Newsreader 1
News Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal Jan 10 Le Jimbo 1
News Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid... Jan 10 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,527 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC