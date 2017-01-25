NHS chief executive 'fraudulently paid husband more than 20,000'

Paula Vasco-Knight is on trial at Exeter Crown Court accused of three charges of fraud between 2012 and 2013 A "dishonest" NHS chief executive fraudulently paid her husband more than A 20,000 from her budget, a jury has heard. Paula Vasco-Knight, 53, is accused of two charges of fraud between 2012 and 2013, when she was in charge of South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.

