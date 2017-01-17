New White House website strikes a dif...

New White House website strikes a different tone

Just moments after President Donald Trump took the oath of office Friday, the official White House website was transformed into a set of policy pledges that offered the broad contours of the Trump administration's top priorities. Just moments after President Donald Trump took the oath of office Friday, the official White House website was transformed into a set of policy pledges that offered the broad contours of the Trump administration's top priorities -- a list that included fierce support for law enforcement bordering on vigilantism, an immediate elimination of the White House's policy page on climate page and a notable absence of any directives involving President Obama's Affordable Care Act.

Chicago, IL

