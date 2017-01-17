New Silk Road? 1st China-London freig...

New Silk Road? 1st China-London freight train arrives

The first direct freight train service from China to the United Kingdom arrives at a rail freight terminal in Barking, east London, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. Some 34 containers packed with mainly clothes and other high street goods completed the 7,456-mile journey in 18 days.

