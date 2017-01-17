New Silk Road? 1st China-London freight train arrives
The first direct freight train service from China to the United Kingdom arrives at a rail freight terminal in Barking, east London, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. Some 34 containers packed with mainly clothes and other high street goods completed the 7,456-mile journey in 18 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|8 hr
|Taxed out
|368
|Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13)
|Jan 16
|soso
|913
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|Jan 14
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|22
|County news: Graduate's invention to light up N...
|Jan 13
|resist sinkholes
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Jan 10
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC