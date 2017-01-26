Mystery body found on Saddleworth Moor finally identified
CCTV footage of David Lytton, who has been identified after he was found dead more than a year ago The identity of a mystery man found dead on a Greater Manchester hillside more than a year ago has been revealed. David Lytton, 67, who had travelled to the UK from Pakistan two days before his death, was discovered fully clothed and lying prone on the ground above Dove Stone Reservoir on Saddleworth Moor on December 12, 2015.
