Museum to use grant to improve Titanic exhibit
Two years ago, a couple from Belfast, Ireland, travelled to Cottage Grove to see a coat that had been worn by a longtime resident who had survived the sinking of the Titanic. The burgundy-colored wool coat, which was inherited by a relative of Marion Wright Woolcott, its original owner, is displayed at the Cottage Grove Historical Museum, reported The Register-Guard .
