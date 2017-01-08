Museum to use grant to improve Titani...

Museum to use grant to improve Titanic exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: 680News

Two years ago, a couple from Belfast, Ireland, travelled to Cottage Grove to see a coat that had been worn by a longtime resident who had survived the sinking of the Titanic. The burgundy-colored wool coat, which was inherited by a relative of Marion Wright Woolcott, its original owner, is displayed at the Cottage Grove Historical Museum, reported The Register-Guard .

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 5 min Wails Of The Irre... 319
News Crack in the Antarctic ice shelf just grew by 1... 39 min Bob 2
News RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde... Jan 3 Knock off purse s... 4
News Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural... Jan 3 JohnInToronto 2
News A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV... Dec 31 The Wall 1
News A cathedral serving the city for three centurie... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 8
News Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12) Dec 26 AliceSimon 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,035 • Total comments across all topics: 277,716,698

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC