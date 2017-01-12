Murder accused tried to destroy evidence with gas explosion, court told
Widowed mother-of-nine Norma Bell was found in her terraced home in Hartlepool after a fire A penniless thief murdered a widow who had fostered more than 50 children then tried to destroy the evidence in an explosion, a court has heard. Gareth Dack used a cable to strangle Norma Bell, 79, stole a boxed TV and A 60, and repeatedly used her phone to call sex-chat lines, Teesside Crown Court has heard.
