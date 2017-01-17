Mum thanks international skipper Stev...

Mum thanks international skipper Steve Davis for kind donation

The mother of a young boy who was seriously injured during a house fire on Boxing Day has thanked Northern Ireland captain, Steve Davis, after he made a generous donation ahead of a charity auction. Rhys Mullan suffered burns to his face, neck, shoulder, arm, chest and back after the blaze broke out at his dad's house on Seacoast Road, Magilligan, around 4pm on December 26. A charity auction, featuring a number of items, including photographs and prints, will take place on Sunday, February 5 in the Sperrin Sports and Social Club, Coleraine.

