Mother who fed drugs to four-year-old daughter to be sentenced

A mother and her ex-partner who fed her four-year-old daughter sedatives because she was an "inconvenience" to their relationship will be sentenced for child cruelty. Drug dealers Michala Pyke and John Rytting allowed Poppy Widdison to eat drugs, including diazapam, heroin, methadone and ketamine, for up to six months before her death in Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire.

