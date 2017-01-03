Mother of missing RAF serviceman Corr...

Mother of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague admits Christmas 'difficult'

The mother of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague has told of her anguish at spending the festive period without her son. It has now been more than three months since police officer Nicola Urquhart's 23-year-old son vanished after a night-out with five workmates in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

