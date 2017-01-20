Mother jailed for nine years for plan...

Mother jailed for nine years for planning to let paedophile rape girl, seven

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

A woman who plotted to let a paedophile rape her seven-year-old daughter has been jailed for nine years. The mother, who cannot be named for legal reason, planned a sex attack on the girl with Stuart Bailey in a series of "depraved" text messages, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office 9 min Trump your President 126
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr ACT of WAR 413
News Investment in psychiatry research may benefit o... 6 hr HumanSpirit 1
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Sun Dee Dee Dee 2
News Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr... Sat How Soon They Forget 1
News At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe Jan 20 Jeff Brightone 1
News Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13) Jan 16 soso 913
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,176,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC