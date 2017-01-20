Mother jailed for nine years for planning to let paedophile rape girl, seven
A woman who plotted to let a paedophile rape her seven-year-old daughter has been jailed for nine years. The mother, who cannot be named for legal reason, planned a sex attack on the girl with Stuart Bailey in a series of "depraved" text messages, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
