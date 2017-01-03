More than A 10,000 worth of jewellery, bags, shoes stolen in spate of burglaries

AN Xbox, PS4, Apple TV internet box and more than A 10,000 worth of jewellery, shoes and handbags were stolen during a spate of burglaries in Oxford. Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public's help following the series of break-ins in North Oxford on December 29. The force today said the spate started at between 9.30am and 11.30am in Woodstock Road, when burglars broke in by throwing a brick through the window.

