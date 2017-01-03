More than A 10,000 worth of jewellery...

More than A 10,000 worth of jewellery, bags, shoes stolen in spate of burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

AN Xbox, PS4, Apple TV internet box and more than A 10,000 worth of jewellery, shoes and handbags were stolen during a spate of burglaries in Oxford. Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public's help following the series of break-ins in North Oxford on December 29. The force today said the spate started at between 9.30am and 11.30am in Woodstock Road, when burglars broke in by throwing a brick through the window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 1 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 330
News Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal 3 hr Le Jimbo 1
News Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid... 7 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and w... Mon same 4 Canada 1
News Crack in the Antarctic ice shelf just grew by 1... Sun Bob 2
News RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde... Jan 3 Knock off purse s... 4
News Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural... Jan 3 JohnInToronto 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,284 • Total comments across all topics: 277,781,274

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC