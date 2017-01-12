More Britons 'should learn immigrants...

More Britons 'should learn immigrants' languages such as Polish and Urdu'

Read more: Andover Advertiser

Dame Louise Casey's review highlighted the need for more English language classes to reach communities that predominantly speak other languages British people should think of integration as a "two-way street" and learn other languages such as Polish and Urdu, a leading academic has said. Wendy Ayres-Bennett, professor of French philology and linguistics at the University of Cambridge, said learning other languages is considered "something difficult and only for the intellectual elite" by many in Britain.

Chicago, IL

