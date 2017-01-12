More Britons 'should learn immigrants' languages such as Polish and Urdu'
Dame Louise Casey's review highlighted the need for more English language classes to reach communities that predominantly speak other languages British people should think of integration as a "two-way street" and learn other languages such as Polish and Urdu, a leading academic has said. Wendy Ayres-Bennett, professor of French philology and linguistics at the University of Cambridge, said learning other languages is considered "something difficult and only for the intellectual elite" by many in Britain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13)
|15 hr
|soso
|913
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sun
|George
|345
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|Sat
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|22
|County news: Graduate's invention to light up N...
|Jan 13
|resist sinkholes
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Jan 10
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC