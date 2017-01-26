Met reveals weird and wonderful items stolen from police stations in south London
Incapacitating riot control gas, alcoholic beverages, uniform and even 'walls' were among property stolen from police stations in south London last year. Reported thefts were most common in Wandsworth, from which 11 thefts were stolen - four more than from Lewisham and five more than from Merton , according to figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act 2000.
