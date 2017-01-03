Mayor of London calls Government 'sca...

Mayor of London calls Government 'scandalous' as he is accused of...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Surreycomet.co.uk

A political row has broken out over who is to blame for rising train fares despite the Mayor of London's pledge to freeze the cost of travel until 2020. On Tuesday, January 3, national rail fares increased by an average of 2.3 per cent, causing some opponents to accuse Mr Khan of breaking his promise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 13 hr Sorry Hill 310
News RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde... Tue Knock off purse s... 4
News Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural... Tue JohnInToronto 2
News A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV... Dec 31 The Wall 1
News A cathedral serving the city for three centurie... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 8
News Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12) Dec 26 AliceSimon 3
News Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes... Dec 19 Matt9969 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,694 • Total comments across all topics: 277,625,543

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC