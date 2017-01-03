Mayor of London calls Government 'scandalous' as he is accused of...
A political row has broken out over who is to blame for rising train fares despite the Mayor of London's pledge to freeze the cost of travel until 2020. On Tuesday, January 3, national rail fares increased by an average of 2.3 per cent, causing some opponents to accuse Mr Khan of breaking his promise.
