Maria Belshaw named new director of UK's Tate galleries
British gallery director Maria Belshaw has been appointed director of the Tate group, which includes some of the country's most popular art galleries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|20 min
|Denny CranesPlace
|361
|Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13)
|Mon
|soso
|913
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|Jan 14
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|22
|County news: Graduate's invention to light up N...
|Jan 13
|resist sinkholes
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Jan 10
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC