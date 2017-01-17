Maria Belshaw named new director of U...

Maria Belshaw named new director of UK's Tate galleries

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Hastings Tribune

British gallery director Maria Belshaw has been appointed director of the Tate group, which includes some of the country's most popular art galleries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 20 min Denny CranesPlace 361
News Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13) Mon soso 913
News Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a... Jan 14 16 TEEN SHOTS 22
News County news: Graduate's invention to light up N... Jan 13 resist sinkholes 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 12 Newsreader 1
News Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal Jan 10 Le Jimbo 1
News Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid... Jan 10 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,108 • Total comments across all topics: 278,025,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC