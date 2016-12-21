Man stabbed in New Year's Day attack outside Huddersfield pub
A MAN was stabbed in the back during a brutal attack outside the White Horse pub in Huddersfield in the early hours of New Year's Day. Police said the man also suffered a broken jaw during the attack, which happened outside the pub on Leeds Road just before 2.30am on Sunday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brighouse Echo.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|George
|295
|Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural...
|1 hr
|JohnInToronto
|2
|A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV...
|Dec 31
|The Wall
|1
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|8
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|3
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC