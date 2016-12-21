Man stabbed in New Year's Day attack ...

Man stabbed in New Year's Day attack outside Huddersfield pub

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Brighouse Echo

A MAN was stabbed in the back during a brutal attack outside the White Horse pub in Huddersfield in the early hours of New Year's Day. Police said the man also suffered a broken jaw during the attack, which happened outside the pub on Leeds Road just before 2.30am on Sunday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brighouse Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 1 hr George 295
News Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural... 1 hr JohnInToronto 2
News A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV... Dec 31 The Wall 1
News A cathedral serving the city for three centurie... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 8
News Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12) Dec 26 AliceSimon 3
News Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes... Dec 19 Matt9969 11
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,502 • Total comments across all topics: 277,565,466

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC