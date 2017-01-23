Man sought after bus passenger stabbed to death during altercation
The victim, aged in his 30s, was found injured on the upper deck of the bus and died shortly after the attack in Handsworth, Birmingham. Officers are carrying out urgent inquiries to trace the offender, described as a black man, wearing a baseball cap and a padded jacket, after the attack at about 10.40pm on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churchill bust back in Oval Office
|2 min
|bottlecap
|205
|Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr...
|5 hr
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|3
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|7 hr
|George
|428
|Pregnancy dreams, decoded
|Mon
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Investment in psychiatry research may benefit o...
|Mon
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe
|Jan 20
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC