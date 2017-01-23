Man sought after bus passenger stabbe...

Man sought after bus passenger stabbed to death during altercation

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

The victim, aged in his 30s, was found injured on the upper deck of the bus and died shortly after the attack in Handsworth, Birmingham. Officers are carrying out urgent inquiries to trace the offender, described as a black man, wearing a baseball cap and a padded jacket, after the attack at about 10.40pm on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office 2 min bottlecap 205
News Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr... 5 hr Vladimir Puty Putin 3
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 7 hr George 428
News Pregnancy dreams, decoded Mon Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
News Investment in psychiatry research may benefit o... Mon HumanSpirit 1
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Jan 22 Dee Dee Dee 2
News At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe Jan 20 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,855 • Total comments across all topics: 278,221,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC