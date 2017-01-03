Man arrested after fire rips through flat in Lowestoft
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a flat was destroyed by fire in Lowestoft. Fire crews from Lowestoft South, Lowestoft North and Gorleston tackled the fire, which began at 11.10pm on Friday night at the property located in Pier Terrace, Lowestoft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|45 min
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|323
|Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and w...
|1 hr
|same 4 Canada
|1
|Crack in the Antarctic ice shelf just grew by 1...
|23 hr
|Bob
|2
|RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde...
|Jan 3
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural...
|Jan 3
|JohnInToronto
|2
|A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV...
|Dec 31
|The Wall
|1
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC