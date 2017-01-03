Man arrested after fire rips through ...

Man arrested after fire rips through flat in Lowestoft

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a flat was destroyed by fire in Lowestoft. Fire crews from Lowestoft South, Lowestoft North and Gorleston tackled the fire, which began at 11.10pm on Friday night at the property located in Pier Terrace, Lowestoft.

Chicago, IL

